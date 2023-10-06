Promoting organ donation can help save lives in Ghana — Presidential Health Advisor

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, Presidential Health Advisor

The government of Ghana is looking to promote organ donation in the country as a way to address challenges in the healthcare system, according to a top health official.

In a discussion on kidney health matters, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare - the President's Advisor on Health - urged Ghanaians to consider donating parts of their bodies to support those in need.

"People should also know how to donate parts of their bodies. You know we have two kidneys and normally we need out one kidney to carry out all the processes so you can easily donate," he said.

The advisor noted that increasing organ donation could help tackle issues of kidney failure while positioning Ghana as a medical tourism hub in West Africa.

On the issue of donation after death, Dr. Asare stated that "To me, the most important thing is the eye. When anyone is about to die and your eye is good, you can remove your eyes and then donate the cornea to somebody because after all when you die, you close your eyes so when the eyes are not there, nobody would even notice."

In order to promote organ donation in Ghana, the health advisor revealed that the government is working to pass an organ transplantation law.

"There is a document which is being reviewed so that we have a law... so that we can harvest the organ, store the organ and also donate it. It is not only for kidneys," he said, adding that the need to boost the capacity of surgeons is also required.

If successful, a rise in organ donations could go a long way in supporting Ghana's healthcare system and saving precious lives.