Kennedy Agyepong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

06.10.2023 LISTEN

NPP presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has warned young men against having multiple wives, citing the huge challenges that come with polygamy.

The outspoken politician is believed to have several wives and children.

He cautioned youth about the difficulties in managing such a family.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 5, he wrote, "I won't advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through."