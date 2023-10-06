Gov’t threatening to abort Akim Oda market construction because the MP supports me — Kennedy Agyapong reveals

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has expressed unhappiness with what he described as unfair treatment towards him by his own party.

He said MPs who support him are being denied developmental projects in their constituency, citing Akim Oda lawmaker Alexander Akwasi Acqua who was threatened with cancellation of proposed market construction.

The vocal presidential hopeful noted that THE NPP government is trying to impose a certain candidate on the party and forcing everyone to support him amid threats.

"The MP for Akim Oda supported me and he was threatened that the market in his constituency would not be constructed. They are forcing everyone to support one aspirant," he said.

Recall that a similar concern was cited by former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen leading to his withdrawal from the race and subsequent resignation from the party.

Though no name was mentioned, many believe the said candidate is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has more than half of NPP Members of Parliament declaring their support for him with the few ones left on their own.

The NPP on November 4, will converge to elect its flagbearer among four aspirants.