Disunity in NPP signifies failure — Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi

Senior Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Samuel Adu- Gyamfi has added his voice to reasons why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) might not retain the presidential seat after election 2024.

The Political Scientist said he agrees with the former Minister of Agriculture and flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto that the NPP is not in a good place to retain power next year.

Dr Akoto said in an interview that, “The morale is very low. The expectation of our activists around the country for a better life has not been realized. So, the NPP is not in a good place to contest to retain power next year,”

According to Prof Adu-Gyamfi, who spoke on TV3's Ghana Tonight show, the expectations Ghanaians have of the current NPP government, have not been met.

Apart from the prevailing difficult economic situation supervised by the government, the NPP is currently experiencing internal wrangling.

“The NPP is going through a metamorphosis. It is locked up in a cocoon of Asantes and Akyems. The party is going through a divisiveness orchestrated by the current president when he was then candidate Akufo-Addo. It has to do with a certain regime interested in holding on to power, which is currently being opposed by some founding persons,” Prof. Adu Gyamfi said on October 4, 2023.

He continued that there are currently two factions in the NPP, which is evidenced by the verbal exchanges between the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi and the Member of Parliament for Assin North and flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The Political Scientist therefore called on the National Executive Council of the NPP to heed the calls by members who are complaining about disunity in the party to save it from further disintegration.

-3news.com