OccupyBoG protest: Asiedu Nketia commends Police for professionalism

05.10.2023 LISTEN

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended the Ghana Police for their professionalism during the #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday.

He said the protest was for the betterment of the Police.

He advised the Police to always consider the long-term consequences of their actions and not to allow themselves to be swayed by an incumbent government.

The demonstration was organised to request the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies to resign for mismanaging the Bank.

He was addressing the protesters who had converged in front of the Art Centre on the Atta Mills Highways in Accra after their leaders were unable to present their petition to the Governor.

Around 0700 hours, protesters started gathering at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

They included the NDC Minority caucus in Parliament and several pressure groups such as Arise Ghana Movement and Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement.

Mostly dressed in red and black attires amid loud music, drumming, dancing and chanting, the protesters held placards with inscriptions, including, “Professional incompetence is a crime,” “Create, Loot and Hoard under Bed,” and “Axis of evil: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Ofori-Atta,”

Others were, “Stop Work: BoG Head Office” and “Addison Must Go!”

There was heavy Police presence as the protesters marched from the Obra Spot, through Adabraka, Ridge Roundabout, the National Theatre, High Court Complex and to High Street.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the NDC, described the demonstration as “extraordinary.”

GNA