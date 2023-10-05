Publicise government’s achievement to Ghanaians or your heads will roll – Owusu Bempah to government appointees

Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Deputy National Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party has urged government appointees, especially the Chief Executive Officers to propagate the many successes chalked by the Akufo-Addo's government.

In a press release, Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah said the government has done a lot for the people and needs to be publicized to the citizenry to be aware of the projects and initiatives that were initiated by the Akufo-Addo-led administration in the country.

According to Ernest Owusu Bempah, some Akufo-Addo-appointed CEOs are just comfortable in their positions and care very little about the public image of the government that made it possible for them to have a job.

"In fact, it is the job and responsibility of every appointee to look after the goose that lays the golden egg, and I'm sure President Akufo-Addo is closely monitoring and watching all CEOs of parastatal institutions who simply don't want to dirty their hands for the good of the government that they're part of," he said in a statement.

He served notice that failure on the part of any appointee to heed this call will have him/herself to blame.

Below is the full press release:

ERNEST OWUSU BEMPAH, DEPUTY NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, NPP

There are some Akufo-Addo-appointed CEOs who are just comfortable in their positions and care very little about the public image of the government that made it possible for them to have a job.

Well, if you're a CEO and think it is not your job to defend the government when it comes under attack, think again.

In fact, it is the job and responsibility of every appointee to look after the goose that lays the golden egg, and I'm sure President Akufo-Addo is closely monitoring and watching all CEOs of parastatal institutions who simply don't want to dirty their hands for the good of the government that they're part of.

The tragedy of Julius Caesar, otherwise referred to as the "Ides of March" was foretold in the Shakespearean era and despite the soothsayer's two attempts to warn Caeser, he didn't pay attention to the warnings.

I wouldn't be surprised if heads start rolling soon among the CEOs.

Good day, my people