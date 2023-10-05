Modern Ghana logo
My government’s commitment to education has been exemplary – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that government will continue to invest in education.

In a post to mark this year’s World Teachers Day, the President said his government’s commitment to education has been exemplary.

According to him, this is because the government believes that quality education is the enabler that makes the difference between developed and developing nations.

Today, October 5 is the day that has been set aside globally to celebrate teachers for their immeasurable contribution towards the provision of inclusive, equitable, quality education and lifelong learning for all.

The day was commemorated in Ghana with the sixth edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize.

The event held in Takoradi saw many teachers being awarded for their great work in the education sector in the past year.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said he is glad his government rebranded the Ghana Teacher Prize from Best Teacher Awards to meet global standards.

He explained that since the rebranding in 2018, not a year has passed without a Ghanaian teacher coming through at global or continental teacher awards competitions.

Among key interventions by President Akufo-Addo since becoming President are the implementation of the Free SHS policy, the restoration of Teacher and Nursing Trainees' allowance, the implementation of GALOP in ten thousand (10,000) low-performing basic schools, as well as the introduction of STEM Education.

