Owusu-Bempah lashes out at CEOs of state institutions for not defending gov't

A Deputy Communication Director of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah has expressed his disappointment over the "lackadaisical attitude" of some Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the Deputy Communication Director, some CEOs are too comfortable in their positions and careless about the government's public image.

"There are some Akufo-Addo appointed CEOs who are just comfortable in their positions and care very little about the public image of the government that made it possible for them to have a job".

He noted that some of the CEOs have failed to defend the government when needed.

“Well, if you’re a CEO and think it is not your job to defend the government when it comes under attack, think again,” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 5.

Mr Owusu-Bempah's comments come at a time when some CEOs including the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison are under heavy public criticism. On Tuesday, the Minority held a demonstration to demand the removal of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

He revealed that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is monitoring the situation and will take the necessary action on CEOs who do not want to defend the government.

“In fact, it is the job and responsibility of every appointee to look after the goose that lays the golden egg, and I’m sure President Akufo-Addo is closely monitoring and watching all CEOs of parastatal institutions who simply don’t want to dirty their hands for the good of the government that they’re part of.

“The tragedy of Julius Caesar, otherwise referred to as the “Ides of March” was foretold in the Shakespearean era and despite the soothsayer’s two attempts to warn Caeser, he didn’t pay attention to the warnings. It wouldn’t be surprised if heads start rolling soon among the CEOs. Good day, my people,” he said.