Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims

Social News Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Family of Rita Anane, a level 300 ICT student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who was found dead in her hostel on Wednesday morning, is rejecting claims of a possible suicide and demanding deeper investigations to be conducted.

Anane was found dead in her room located a short distance away from campus with a sponge hung around her neck and tied to the hook of her ceiling fan.

However, relatives of the deceased have begun to raise doubts about claims that it was an actual case of suicide, as the victim’s entire room and the immediate surroundings of where the death occurred all stayed organized and the sponge that was supposedly used to commit the suicide remained without a knot.

Family members say the deceased showed no signs of depression and always received every needed assistance.

Information gathered by Citi News suggests that the deceased’s boyfriend, identified as George, constantly accused her of cheating and even proceeded to hack her phone, causing her to call it quits on the relationship.

However, George is reported to have visited her hostel at around 10 p.m. the night before her death and also happens to be the first person to report the death of the deceased to her landlord.

Another narration from some eyewitnesses has it that George, who was earlier on picked by police to assist in investigations, had suspected nail bruises at the back of his hands, heightening suspicions that he might have strangled Anane to death.

Family members of Anane say they’re only counting on state security to conduct a more in-depth investigation into the matter even as they take solace in the Lord for comfort.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga If Ernest Addison says we are hooligans we will show him we are hooligans – Maha...

2 hours ago

Improving teaching and learning must be Ghanas priority as we forge towards prosperous future – Mahama Improving teaching and learning must be Ghana’s priority as we forge towards pro...

2 hours ago

Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims

2 hours ago

Disease outbreak looms asKadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows Disease outbreak looms as Kadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows 

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo salute teachers Akufo-Addo salute teachers

2 hours ago

Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS

2 hours ago

VR: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer V/R: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer 

2 hours ago

Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama

3 hours ago

You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. Gyampo to Dr. Addison You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. ...

3 hours ago

Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyampo blasts Dr. Addison Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line