Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims

Family of Rita Anane, a level 300 ICT student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who was found dead in her hostel on Wednesday morning, is rejecting claims of a possible suicide and demanding deeper investigations to be conducted.

Anane was found dead in her room located a short distance away from campus with a sponge hung around her neck and tied to the hook of her ceiling fan.

However, relatives of the deceased have begun to raise doubts about claims that it was an actual case of suicide, as the victim’s entire room and the immediate surroundings of where the death occurred all stayed organized and the sponge that was supposedly used to commit the suicide remained without a knot.

Family members say the deceased showed no signs of depression and always received every needed assistance.

Information gathered by Citi News suggests that the deceased’s boyfriend, identified as George, constantly accused her of cheating and even proceeded to hack her phone, causing her to call it quits on the relationship.

However, George is reported to have visited her hostel at around 10 p.m. the night before her death and also happens to be the first person to report the death of the deceased to her landlord.

Another narration from some eyewitnesses has it that George, who was earlier on picked by police to assist in investigations, had suspected nail bruises at the back of his hands, heightening suspicions that he might have strangled Anane to death.

Family members of Anane say they’re only counting on state security to conduct a more in-depth investigation into the matter even as they take solace in the Lord for comfort.

-citinewsroom