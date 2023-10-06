Modern Ghana logo
Dialysis: Government taxing equipment but granting tax exemption to cronies — Manasseh Azure

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has waded into the recent conversation regarding the high cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana.

He said government is taxing equipment used for the treatment as patients continue to suffer paying bills.

“They are taxing dialysis equipment and granting tax exemption to cronies in hotel and luxury businesses,” he said.

In the past week, the conversation on dialysis treatment has been brought to the fore following the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s 100% increment in the cost of dialysis treatment.

Many have been reacting and calling for a reduction in the bills which has resulted in loss of lives.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

