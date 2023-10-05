Improving teaching and learning must be Ghana’s priority as we forge towards prosperous future – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has pledged that the next government of his party would make huge investments into the education sector.

In a statement issued on the occasion of World Teachers Day, the former President said the country must prioritise teaching and learning as it gears towards a prosperous future.

“Improving teaching and learning must be a top priority for Ghana as we forge ahead towards a more prosperous future.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children,” John Dramani Mahama said in his statement.

According to him, this is why the next NDC government with him as President will be committed to investing in teacher education and professional development programmes.

He explained that for the NDC, the party understands that well-trained and motivated teachers are the key to unlocking the full potential of our students.

“Our pledge to Ghanaian teachers, on page 69 of our People’s Manifesto of 2020, remains true today.

“Education is a fundamental right, and every child in Ghana deserves equal access to quality education,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.