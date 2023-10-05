Works begin on Ejisu deplorable roads

Extensive construction efforts have commenced in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region to address the longstanding issue of deteriorating roads.

Several communities in the municipality, including Jekrom, Amoama Achiase, Jamase, Boankra, and Dadientem, are set to benefit from the asphalted road project, covering a total distance of forty-seven kilometres.

This initiative has been made possible through the vision and advocacy of Dr. John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

Over the years, residents in these areas have grappled with the challenges posed by poor road networks, leading to commercial drivers avoiding these routes altogether.

The construction project is seen as a ray of hope by residents, as it is expected to open up these localities for business activities and significantly improve their quality of life.

Mr Daniel Owusu, the Assemblyman for the Amoama Achiase Electoral area, shared harrowing accounts of how pregnant women have suffered due to the deplorable road network when being transported to nearby hospitals during childbirth.

In an interview, Mr. Prince Owusu, the Chief Executive of So Good Engineering and Construction Limited, revealed that the establishment of an asphalt plant in the area aims to asphalt approximately 25 kilometres of roads by the end of 2023

-Classfmonline