Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Works begin on Ejisu deplorable roads

Social News Works begin on Ejisu deplorable roads
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Extensive construction efforts have commenced in the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region to address the longstanding issue of deteriorating roads.

Several communities in the municipality, including Jekrom, Amoama Achiase, Jamase, Boankra, and Dadientem, are set to benefit from the asphalted road project, covering a total distance of forty-seven kilometres.

This initiative has been made possible through the vision and advocacy of Dr. John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

Over the years, residents in these areas have grappled with the challenges posed by poor road networks, leading to commercial drivers avoiding these routes altogether.

The construction project is seen as a ray of hope by residents, as it is expected to open up these localities for business activities and significantly improve their quality of life.

Mr Daniel Owusu, the Assemblyman for the Amoama Achiase Electoral area, shared harrowing accounts of how pregnant women have suffered due to the deplorable road network when being transported to nearby hospitals during childbirth.

In an interview, Mr. Prince Owusu, the Chief Executive of So Good Engineering and Construction Limited, revealed that the establishment of an asphalt plant in the area aims to asphalt approximately 25 kilometres of roads by the end of 2023

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga If Ernest Addison says we are hooligans we will show him we are hooligans – Maha...

35 minutes ago

Improving teaching and learning must be Ghanas priority as we forge towards prosperous future – Mahama Improving teaching and learning must be Ghana’s priority as we forge towards pro...

45 minutes ago

Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims Family of UEW Level 300 student found dead in hostel rejects suicide claims

55 minutes ago

Disease outbreak looms asKadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows Disease outbreak looms as Kadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows 

55 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo salute teachers Akufo-Addo salute teachers

55 minutes ago

Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS Depression, schizophrenia, other mental health sickness to be enrolled on NHIS

1 hour ago

VR: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer V/R: Adaklu Tsrefe residents arrest three suspects for stealing ECG transformer 

1 hour ago

Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama

2 hours ago

You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. Gyampo to Dr. Addison You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyampo blasts Dr. Addison Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyamp...

Just in....
body-container-line