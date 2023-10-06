06.10.2023 LISTEN

Fohad Agbenadzi, the Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a fervent call for the arrest and prosecution of Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Agbenadzi's call follows the #OccupyBoG demonstration, which was led by the Minority Group in Parliament on Tuesday, October 3.

Addressing the media during the protest, Mr. Agbenadzi expressed grave concerns about what he described as severe mismanagement at the central bank under the leadership of Dr. Addison.

"We are deeply disturbed by reports of the unlawful printing of fresh notes by the Bank of Ghana, amounting to a staggering 22 billion Ghana cedis. This act not only violates the trust placed in the institution but also poses a severe threat to our nation's economic stability and integrity," Agbenadzi stated.

The controversy revolves around allegations that the Bank of Ghana printed 22 billion cedis in fresh notes to support the Government's budget without parliamentary approval.

These claims, coupled with a lack of transparency in the transaction amid economic challenges, have stirred public outrage.

Agbenadzi also expressed concern about the Bank of Ghana's reported GHS60.8 billion losses in its 2022 financial statement.

"The actions of the Bank of Ghana have resulted in significant financial losses to the state. Such losses directly affect the welfare and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians, and we demand a thorough investigation into these financial discrepancies," Agbenadzi stressed.

In his call for the arrest and prosecution of Dr. Addison Agbenadzi urged the government to dismiss the Bank of Ghana Governor to save the economy.

"It is imperative that Dr. Addison resigns honorably or is sacked by the President. He must be investigated for all his actions," he added.