Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A BoG governor should speak with some intelligence — Manasseh slams Dr. Addison

Headlines Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist

Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for his posture towards the #OccupyBoG protesters.

Manasseh Azure said Dr. Addison should have addressed the issues with more intelligence and not in the manner he displayed.

“A BoG governor should, at least, speak with some intelligence. This one has reacted like an arrogant child of an arrogant father,” read his tweet on Thursday, October 5.

In an interview with Central Banking, Dr. Addison dismissed calls for his resignation and described the protest as "completely unnecessary."

He referred to the protesters as "hooligans" and said grievances should be addressed in a "civilised" manner not demonstrations.

The protest was held on Tuesday, October 3, in response to Ghana's economic crisis.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament slammed Dr. Addison's leadership for mismanaging the central bank which led to GHS60.8 billion loss.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

29 minutes ago

Disunity in NPP signifies failure — Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi Disunity in NPP signifies failure — Prof. Samuel Adu-Gyamfi

29 minutes ago

National Chief Imam leads Muslim delegation to commiserate with Kufuorover wife demise National Chief Imam leads Muslim delegation to commiserate with Kufuor over wife...

1 hour ago

'Sack BoG governor, investigate his actions' —NDC's Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer to Akufo-Addo 'Sack BoG governor, investigate his actions' — NDC's Deputy Eastern Regional You...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist A BoG governor should speak with some intelligence — Manasseh slams Dr. Addison

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' —Allotey Jacobs slams Sam George over 'watchman' comment #OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' — Allotey Jacobs sl...

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach Marry someone who has qualities of building a family — Life Coach

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency Sam George #OccupyBoG demo: I don't owe anybody an apology over my 'watchman' comment — Sam...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoG demo: BoG Head of Security not watchman; he's equally important as BoG Governor— Pius Hadzide blasts Minority #OccupyBoG demo: BoG Head of Security not ‘watchman’; he's equally important as ...

3 hours ago

We will handle your arrogance by whatever means—Mahama Ayariga warns BoG Governor We will handle your arrogance by whatever means—Mahama Ayariga warns BoG Governo...

3 hours ago

Renowned Life Coach Solomon Buchi and wife Ladies who marry as virgins have lowest divorce rate, 65% chance of being happy ...

Just in....
body-container-line