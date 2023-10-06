A BoG governor should speak with some intelligence — Manasseh slams Dr. Addison

Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for his posture towards the #OccupyBoG protesters.

Manasseh Azure said Dr. Addison should have addressed the issues with more intelligence and not in the manner he displayed.

“A BoG governor should, at least, speak with some intelligence. This one has reacted like an arrogant child of an arrogant father,” read his tweet on Thursday, October 5.

In an interview with Central Banking, Dr. Addison dismissed calls for his resignation and described the protest as "completely unnecessary."

He referred to the protesters as "hooligans" and said grievances should be addressed in a "civilised" manner not demonstrations.

The protest was held on Tuesday, October 3, in response to Ghana's economic crisis.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament slammed Dr. Addison's leadership for mismanaging the central bank which led to GHS60.8 billion loss.