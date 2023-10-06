Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' — Allotey Jacobs slams Sam George over 'watchman' comment

Headlines OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' —Allotey Jacobs slams Sam George over 'watchman' comment
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, has warned the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, urging him to choose his words carefully.

Sam George criticized the Bank of Ghana for sending its Head of Security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng, whom he referred to as "watchman" to meet the leadership of the #OccupyBoG protestors for their petition.

The MP said the Bank of Ghana Governor's refusal to meet them is a sign of disrespect.

In his remarks, Sam George stated, "Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year, and he has appeared only three times in seven years, so it's not strange.

“It is the height of disrespect that we will come here, and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition."

He further added, "Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well. When next he needs anything from Parliament, he should send the watchman as well, but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest, but we will be back," during an interview on TV3.

Reacting to Sam George's remarks about Wing Commander Asare-Boateng who served for 26 years in the Ghana Air Force before taking up the role of Head of Security at the Bank of Ghana, Bernard Allotey Jacobs expressed his displeasure.

Allotey Jacobs warned him saying, “be very careful. He's carved a niche for himself.”

He found Sam George's comments distasteful and questioned the MP's behavior towards a veteran like Wing Commander Asare-Boateng, who had dedicated many years to serving his country.

"He has made a name for himself and should protect the name, but such utterances are not acceptable...It's not nice. It's not the best," Allotey Jacobs admonished Sam George.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

'Sack BoG governor, investigate his actions' —NDC's Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer to Akufo-Addo 'Sack BoG governor, investigate his actions' — NDC's Deputy Eastern Regional You...

1 hour ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist A BoG governor should speak with some intelligence — Manasseh slams Dr. Addison

1 hour ago

OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' —Allotey Jacobs slams Sam George over 'watchman' comment #OccupyBoGDemo: 'Your utterances are distasteful, be warned' — Allotey Jacobs sl...

1 hour ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach Marry someone who has qualities of building a family — Life Coach

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency Sam George #OccupyBoG demo: I don't owe anybody an apology over my 'watchman' comment — Sam...

1 hour ago

OccupyBoG demo: BoG Head of Security not watchman; he's equally important as BoG Governor— Pius Hadzide blasts Minority #OccupyBoG demo: BoG Head of Security not ‘watchman’; he's equally important as ...

2 hours ago

We will handle your arrogance by whatever means—Mahama Ayariga warns BoG Governor We will handle your arrogance by whatever means—Mahama Ayariga warns BoG Governo...

2 hours ago

Renowned Life Coach Solomon Buchi and wife Ladies who marry as virgins have lowest divorce rate, 65% chance of being happy ...

2 hours ago

Removing IGP Dampare could make 2024 elections chaotic — Prophet Kofi Oduro warns Parliament, Akufo-Addo ‘Removing IGP Dampare could make 2024 elections chaotic’ — Prophet Kofi Oduro wa...

2 hours ago

BoG Governor response to demonstration uncharitable, provocative — Ablakwa BoG Governor response to demonstration uncharitable, provocative — Ablakwa

Just in....
body-container-line