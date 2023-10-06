Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, has warned the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, urging him to choose his words carefully.

Sam George criticized the Bank of Ghana for sending its Head of Security, Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng, whom he referred to as "watchman" to meet the leadership of the #OccupyBoG protestors for their petition.

The MP said the Bank of Ghana Governor's refusal to meet them is a sign of disrespect.

In his remarks, Sam George stated, "Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year, and he has appeared only three times in seven years, so it's not strange.

“It is the height of disrespect that we will come here, and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition."

He further added, "Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well. When next he needs anything from Parliament, he should send the watchman as well, but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest, but we will be back," during an interview on TV3.

Reacting to Sam George's remarks about Wing Commander Asare-Boateng who served for 26 years in the Ghana Air Force before taking up the role of Head of Security at the Bank of Ghana, Bernard Allotey Jacobs expressed his displeasure.

Allotey Jacobs warned him saying, “be very careful. He's carved a niche for himself.”

He found Sam George's comments distasteful and questioned the MP's behavior towards a veteran like Wing Commander Asare-Boateng, who had dedicated many years to serving his country.

"He has made a name for himself and should protect the name, but such utterances are not acceptable...It's not nice. It's not the best," Allotey Jacobs admonished Sam George.