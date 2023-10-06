Modern Ghana logo
Marry someone who has qualities of building a family — Life Coach

Social News Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach
1 HOUR AGO
Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach

Renowned Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi is urging singles to carefully consider the qualities of a potential partner before marrying.

In a message to his thousands of social media followers, Mr. Buchi emphasized the importance of finding a "family-oriented" spouse.

He believes that only those willing to occasionally make sacrifices for their future family can successfully build strong, lasting relationships.

"If you're going to marry, please look for a partner who has the qualities to build a family," Buchi tweeted on October 5.

He continued, "Someone who loves family; someone who knows and accepts that sometimes they'll have to put family first before themselves."

The celebrated life coach cautioned against selfishness, saying "Selfish people cannot build a great family. People who are focused on ME ME ME, I I I, will fail at family."

Instead, the coach advised singles to seek a partner "who sees family as a legacy, and would do anything within reason to nurture it."

