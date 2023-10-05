Modern Ghana logo
Disease outbreak looms as Kadjebi Asaito public toilet overflows 

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Kadjebi-Asito fears, contracting cholera, typhoid and diarrhoea as public toilet there overflows.

The toilet constructed in 2002 has never seen any renovation since its construction, so its slaps had broken, doors and roofs spikes and main structure developed cracks all over.

Mr. Prince Yao Dome, a resident of the area, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) on visit to the site that they could no longer withstand the bad stench from the toilet, so they decided to clad it on Wednesday, to prevent people from using it.

He called for the demolition of the facility to avoid a catastrophe as “a stitch in time saves nine.”

Mr. Ibrahim Amadu, another resident, said the bad odour from the toilet gives him a headache as he could not eat and inhale well while at home.

Mr. Amadu, who lives very close to the facility, called on the Kadjebi Environmental Health Unit to demolish the facility as his health and that of his children were at risk.

He advised everyone to embrace the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLST) Concept by constructing individual toilets at home so as not to patronise public toilet with its attendant health problems.

Mr. Victus Elorm Kpotosu, Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer, when contacted by GNA, said he had no knowledge about the deplorable state of the facility, but “I will order my people to visit the place, assess the situation and see the next step.”

