Teachers are backbone of our education system; we must support them – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has called for renewed commitments to ensure that teaching and learning in the country reach new heights.

Mr Mahama’s call comes on the occasion of the celebration of World Teacher’s Day.

Today, October 5 2023 is World Teachers’ Day.

This year’s celebrations will focus on the theme "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage".

In a statement, the NDC flagbearer commended teachers for their role in shaping lives.

“You play such an indelible role, sacrificing and striving for excellence in shaping the lives of future generations,” Mr Mahama stated.

The NDC flagbearer indicated that: “Teaching is more than just a profession; it is a noble calling that requires dedication, passion, and resilience.”

According to Mr Mahama, as we mark the day today, highlighting the incredible contributions of teachers, “we must also reflect on the poor state of education in our country and strive for continuous reforms and improvements in teaching and learning outcomes.”

He stressed on prioritising the improvement of teaching and learning as a country.

“Improving teaching and learning must be a top priority for Ghana as we forge ahead towards a more prosperous future. Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children.

“To this end, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains committed to investing in teacher education and professional development programmes,” Mr Mahama revealed.

He added: “We understand that well-trained and motivated teachers are the key to unlocking the full potential of our students.”

