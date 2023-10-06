OccupyBoG demo: I don't owe anybody an apology over my 'watchman' comment — Sam George

Modern Ghana logo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo-PramPram constituency Sam George has said he owes no one an apology over his “watchman” description of the Head of Security at the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The Ningo-Prampram MP argues that if there is anyone to apology, it is the Governor of BoG and his two deputies for incurring GHS60.8 billion loss and the mismanagement of the central bank.

Sam George argues that Dr. Ernest Addison has remained in his position long overdue hence his display of disrespect.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, he stated, “I owe absolutely nobody an apology and like I said I won’t take moral lessons from a brothel."

Mr. Sam George during the #OccupyBoG demonstration slammed the BoG Governor for delegating his Head of Security, Wing Commander (Retired) Kwame Asare-Boateng (Esq), to receive a petition from the organisers of the demonstration.

The protesters led by Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson had demanded that the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison receive the petition himself.

They refused to present their petition to Mr. Boateng since Dr. Addison and his two deputies refused to appear before them for the petition.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

