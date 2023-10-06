OccupyBoG demo: BoG Head of Security not ‘watchman’; he's equally important as BoG Governor— Pius Hadzide blasts Minority

Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has lambasted the Minority for referring to the Head of Security at the Bank of Ghana (BOG) as a watchman.

The BoG Director of Security, according to Pius Enam Hadzide, was once the Army Wing Commander and didn't deserve to be treated with disrespect.

He added that the BoG Director of Security is equally as important as the Governor.

According to Pius Enam Hadzide, there is no law that compels the BoG Governor to be there in person to receive the petition from protesters.

“It is the taxes of these watchmen that pay your salaries. So do you think you are better off and cannot deal with him? It is just a result of pride and disrespect.

“It is not as if he was the one going to respond to the concerns in the petition. Even if it was the Governor himself, he couldn’t have given any response instantly because he would have to engage the governing board.

"But they have just demonstrated that they wanted an audience with Dr. Addison so they could boost about it because the substance of the petition is in the document, not the recipient. This is self-gratification and aggrandizement,” Pius Enam Hadzide stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

The protesters led by Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson demanded the resignation of BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and his two deputies.

The Director of Security, Wing Commander (rtd) Kwame Asare Boateng met the group to receive the petition on his behalf.

However, Dr Ato Forson who led a team refused to present the petition to the Head of Security.

Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, who was incensed in an interview, described the Head of BoG Security as a “watchman”.