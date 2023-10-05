Ladies who marry as virgins have lowest divorce rate, 65% chance of being happy — Life Coach

Renowned Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi has asserted that ladies who marry as virgins have the lowest divorce rates.

To him, virgins also have 65% chance of having a very happy marriage as compared to those who had multiple sexual partners before marriage.

In a tweet on Thursday, October 5, Mr. Buchi quoted statistics stating "Virgins have the lowest divorce rates. Women who married as virgins have a 65% chance having a very happy marriage than their non-virgin counterparts."

He further noted that "71% of men who have only slept with their spouse reported satisfaction with their marriage, while 64% women who’ve only had sex with their spouse say they’re happy in their marriage."

The life coach asserted that "Women who’ve had 6 to 10 sexual partners were 13 percent less likely to report marital happiness. For men who have slept with more than 21 partners, they were 15 percent less likely to say they were satisfied with their marriage."

According to him, "in this pornographic world, virginity is a proof of discipline and focus," adding that "most sexual problems in marriage stem from past sexual experiences."

He emphasized that "even if there was no benefit of virginity, we ought to stay virgin till marriage because God commanded it. God is wise, I’ll rather follow Him than follow the bandwagon.”