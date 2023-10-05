Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Removing IGP Dampare could make 2024 elections chaotic’ — Prophet Kofi Oduro warns Parliament, Akufo-Addo

Headlines Removing IGP Dampare could make 2024 elections chaotic — Prophet Kofi Oduro warns Parliament, Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Prophet Kofi Oduro, leader of Alabaster International Ministries, has warned Parliament and President Akufo-Addo against removing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro stated that removing the IGP could compromise security and plunge next year's polls into chaos, given Dampare's reputation for impartiality and professionalism.

"Don't make a mistake to remove Doctor (IGP) or make a recommendation to the president of Ghana to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare,” he cautioned.

He stressed any attempt to recommend the removal of the police chief after the ongoing probe would be Parliament's "worst mistake ever.”

He added "I am telling the president of Ghana if Parliament should make a recommendation because we are gravitating towards the point that Akuffo Dampare should be replaced as Inspector General of Police. You would have tinted the integrity, veracity, and authenticity of the next election."

The man of God's comments come amid investigations by Parliament into an alleged leaked audio plotting to oust the IGP.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare recently faced the parliamentary committee probing allegations against him by some senior police officers who appeared before the committee probing the matter.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

My governments commitment to education has been exemplary – Akufo-Addo My government’s commitment to education has been exemplary – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Publicise governments achievement to Ghanaians or your heads will roll – Owusu Bempah to government appointees Publicise government’s achievement to Ghanaians or your heads will roll – Owusu ...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoG protest: Asiedu Nketia commends Policefor professionalism #OccupyBoG protest: Asiedu Nketia commends Police for professionalism

3 hours ago

NPP Majority Caucus pays tribute to late ET Mensah NPP Majority Caucus pays tribute to late ET Mensah 

3 hours ago

Faith Aku Dzakpasu is 2023 Most Outstanding Teacher Faith Aku Dzakpasu is 2023 Most Outstanding Teacher

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: I've not applied for plea bargain; ignore false publications – Dr Ato Forson Ambulance case: I've not applied for plea bargain; ignore false publications – D...

3 hours ago

Ketu North: 2023 Dzodze Deza Festival canceled over injunction Ketu North: 2023 Dzodze Deza Festival canceled over injunction

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo appreciates excellent contribution of teachers Akufo-Addo appreciates excellent contribution of teachers

8 hours ago

Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyampo blasts Dr. Addison Printing money does not make you owner of human life, human rights – Prof. Gyamp...

8 hours ago

You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. Gyampo to Dr. Addison You will account for your stewardship one day in heaven, hell or prison – Prof. ...

Just in....
body-container-line