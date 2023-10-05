‘Removing IGP Dampare could make 2024 elections chaotic’ — Prophet Kofi Oduro warns Parliament, Akufo-Addo

Prophet Kofi Oduro, leader of Alabaster International Ministries, has warned Parliament and President Akufo-Addo against removing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

In a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro stated that removing the IGP could compromise security and plunge next year's polls into chaos, given Dampare's reputation for impartiality and professionalism.

"Don't make a mistake to remove Doctor (IGP) or make a recommendation to the president of Ghana to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare,” he cautioned.

He stressed any attempt to recommend the removal of the police chief after the ongoing probe would be Parliament's "worst mistake ever.”

He added "I am telling the president of Ghana if Parliament should make a recommendation because we are gravitating towards the point that Akuffo Dampare should be replaced as Inspector General of Police. You would have tinted the integrity, veracity, and authenticity of the next election."

The man of God's comments come amid investigations by Parliament into an alleged leaked audio plotting to oust the IGP.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare recently faced the parliamentary committee probing allegations against him by some senior police officers who appeared before the committee probing the matter.