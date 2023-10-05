Modern Ghana logo
Koforidua Regional Hospital gets Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

By Bala Ali, ISD
Through the efforts of the Kabaka Foundation, a charitable organisation, the Koforidua Government Hospital has gotten a new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

During the handing over ceremony of the newly constructed health facility, the Director of Eastern Regional Government Hospital, Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw, said the facility would not only benefit the people of the region but the nation as a whole.

He appealed to other charity organisations and philanthropists to emulate the good example of the Kabaka Foundation, which he said has distinguished itself in philanthropic activities.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, commended the founder of Kabaka Foundation, Nana Owiredu Wadie I, saying he has indeed shown a high level of commitment to the welfare of the people in the region.

“The state-of-the-art facility will provide children in the region with the highest quality of health care, Mr Acheampong, underscored the place of the facility in health care delivery.

“The edifice is a symbol of hope, a testament to the power of collective action and a reflection of commitment to the well-being of the babies,” he added.

On his part, Nana Owiredu Wadie I said the one-storey building contains an outpatient department, a children's ward for NICU babies, consulting rooms, a mothers’ hostel, a stable patient ward, conference room, amongst others.

He said the foundation built the NICU unit because of the difficulties nursing mothers and nurses face due to lack of space.

