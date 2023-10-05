Mental Health Day commemoration slated for October 10

The 2023 Global Mental Health Day celebration is slated for October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

The day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The global theme is "Mental Health is a Universal Right," in order to raise public awareness of mental health, inform them of the risk factors for mental health problems, and provide them with some preventive strategies.

Mr. Pious Tay, the Mental Health Coordinator for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, said as part of efforts to domesticate the commemoration in the Tema Metropolis, the Health Directorate has earmarked a month-long series of activities to enlighten the public that mental health is a global right everyone must enjoy.

He stated that mental health is something everyone must prioritize and watch out for in their relatives and friends to ensure they’re mentally healthy.

He explained mental health as the “outward manifestation of sound intrapersonal and interpersonal interaction with environmental implications" and said that being able to interact well with people and adjust to environmental changes can be a good sign of mental health.

Mr. Tay was speaking at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

In order to enhance mental health and prevent mental disease, Mr. Tay emphasized that it should be protected, fulfilled, and actualized. He also urged the people to take positive steps to avoid anything that could impede their welfare.

Our physical and emotional health are interdependent, according to Mr. Tay. "However, one in eight people worldwide live with mental health conditions, which can have an impact on their physical health, well-being, social relationships, and livelihoods."

According to him, a person's mental health condition should never be used as justification for denying them their human rights or for keeping them out of discussions about their own health.

"Yet people with mental health issues continue to face a variety of human rights violations on a global scale.

He stated that "many are marginalized from community life and subject to discrimination, while many more cannot access the mental health care they require or can only access care that infringes upon their human rights."

Due to the fact that "workload and an unpleasant working environment can pose a threat to one's mental health," he recommended business owners provide a calm setting for employees to work in.

"The right to be protected from mental health risks; the right to available, accessible, acceptable, and good quality care; and the right to liberty, independence, and inclusion in the community," Mr. Tay stated.

