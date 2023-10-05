Don't touch Dampare; 2024 elections at risk if removed — Prophet Oduro warns Parliament, President

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder and head of Alabaster International Ministries, has strongly warned President Akufo-Addo against any attempt to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The Prophet asserts that such action will destroy the integrity of the 2024 election.

Prophet Kofi Oduro said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is a man of integrity who deserves to be treated with respect and allowed to continue his good works.

He asserts that the general elections in 2024 would be crucial and would require a strategist like Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to tactically deploy his men to ensure peace and stability.

“Now let me use this opportunity to tell the inquiry and the Parliament of Ghana, don't make a mistake to remove Doctor (IGP) or make a recommendation to the president of Ghana to remove Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

“That will be your worst mistake ever...you know when President Mahama was the president and when he removed those three boys from prison. When he pardoned them, I said this would cost the president his election and it did,” Prophet Kofi Oduro stated in a recent sermon.

He noted that the 2024 general elections will lose credibility and further lead to chaos if the IGP is removed from office.

“I am telling the president of Ghana if Parliament should make a recommendation because we are gravitating towards the point that Akuffo Dampare should be replaced as Inspector General of Police. You would have tinted the integrity, veracity, and authenticity of the next election.”