Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anto-Aboso quarry explosion committee asks for more time to submit report

Social News Anto-Aboso quarry explosion committee asks for more time to submit report
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The nine-member investigative committee set up by the Western Regional Coordinating Council to investigate the September 9 quarry explosives disaster in the Kobina-Andoh-Anto-Aboso area of the Shama District has failed to complete its work and present its report within the three-week mandated period.

1052023123605-osjvm0x442-1052023121232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-10-05-at-0713430a567f73

The investigative committee, established on September 11, 2023, had terms of reference to investigate the cause of the explosives disaster at the Chinese-owned STA Addsams (OMNI) quarry site that killed six people, their permitting status, and make recommendations to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

1052023123605-l5gsk8v331-1052023121232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-10-05-at-0713433df26280

However, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, who inaugurated the committee told Citi News that the team has asked for a one-week extension.

1052023123606-pulwo0a442-1052023121232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-10-05-at-07134391e3fbfd

“They have not fished their work. They have come to ask for an extension to do some extra work in some of the communities. So I am hoping that next week Tuesday, they will present it [the report],” he said.

1052023123606-rwnyqdcp53-1052023121232-whatsapp-image-2023-10-05-at-71247-am.jpeg

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Just inject us so that we all die — Kidney patient cries out over closure of Renal Unit of Korle Bu Just inject us so that we all die — Kidney patient cries out over closure of Ren...

2 hours ago

Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances Student nurses angry, demand payment of two years allowances

2 hours ago

5 million Ghanaians suffering from kidney diseases – Korle-Bu CEO reveals 5 million Ghanaians suffering from kidney diseases – Korle-Bu CEO reveals

2 hours ago

NABCo beneficiaries, 2 other groups threaten demo over unpaid allowances NABCo beneficiaries, 2 other groups threaten demo over unpaid allowances

3 hours ago

You dont get the point — Minority Chief Whip slams Gabby for defending Dr Addison's 'hooligans' comment ‘You don’t get the point’ — Minority Chief Whip slams Gabby for defending Dr Add...

3 hours ago

Governor Addisons response logically means Akufo-Addo is a hooligan President for leading 'Kumi preko' protests under Rawlings regime – Ablakwa Governor Addison’s response logically means Akufo-Addo is a hooligan President f...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: Uncourteous Dr Addison cant tell us the right channel to present our grievances – Ablakwa #OccupyBoGDemo: Uncourteous Dr Addison can’t tell us the right channel to presen...

3 hours ago

Don't touch Dampare; 2024 elections at risk if removed — Prophet Oduro warns Parliament, President Don't touch Dampare; 2024 elections at risk if removed — Prophet Oduro warns Par...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: You shouldve commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of bastardizing him — Gabby jab protesters OccupyBoGDemo: You should’ve commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of...

3 hours ago

Coward Dr Addison hiding behind corrupt NPP to misbehave, calling protestors hooligans — Kojo Bonsu jabs Coward Dr Addison hiding behind corrupt NPP to misbehave, calling protestors hoo...

Just in....
body-container-line