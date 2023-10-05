Modern Ghana logo
OccupyBoGDemo: You should've commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of bastardizing him — Gabby jab protesters

OccupyBoGDemo: You shouldve commended Dr Addison for being patriotic instead of bastardizing him — Gabby jab protesters
A leading member of the ruling NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko has criticized the #OccupyBoGProtest organized by the Minority in Parliament to demand the removal of Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

The #OccupyBoGProtest held on Tuesday has blamed Ghana's economic woes on Dr. Addison's "poor monetary policies" which protesters say led to a GHS60.8 billion loss in 2022.

However, Otchere-Darko defended Dr. Addison, arguing that the governor and his team have exhibited "patriotism" by intervening amid difficult global conditions.

He said Ghana is "an interesting country" where parliamentarians bastardized the central bank governor while other nations have been commending theirs for intervening to rescue economies during the global crisis.

"Except in Ghana, where parliamentarians, including economists, lead a protest to bastardise a governor and his team who should rather be commended for exhibiting the highest sense of duty and patriotism,” he wrote in a tweet on Thursday, October 5.

Otchere-Darko further stated: "We are too eager to over-wallow in negativism as a positive way of showing love for country!"

