Coward Dr Addison hiding behind corrupt NPP to misbehave, calling protestors hooligans — Kojo Bonsu jabs

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu has slammed Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison for describing protesters of the #OccupyBoGDemo as "hooligans".

In a tweet on Thursday, Kojo Bonsu noted that “coward” Dr. Addison is hidden behind the corrupt NPP government to misbehave.

"Mr. Addison after misappropriating over Ghc 60 billion, has the effrontery to call protestors of #OccupyBoGDemo HOOLIGANS,” he wrote.

He added: "I agree with Sam George that Addison is a certified coward who hides behind the corrupt NPP gov't to misbehave. Such individuals do not deserve to lead.”

The former Kumasi Mayor’s criticism comes after Dr. Addison dismissed calls by the opposition NDC and Minority Caucus in Parliament for him to resign over Ghana's economic woes.

In an interview, Dr. Addison said the protest by the NDC was "completely unnecessary" and described the demonstrators as "hooligans in the streets".

The #OccupyBoGProtest was held on Tuesday to protest the economic crisis resulting from what protesters termed poor monetary policies by the BoG lead by Dr. Ernest Addison.

Isaac Donkor
