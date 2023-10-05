I’m very sad — Mahama mourns demise of E.T Mensah and Dr Sidney Laryea

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mourned the loss of two senior members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - Enoch Teye Mensah and Dr. Sidney Laryea.

In a statement on Twitter Thursday, Mahama who is also the NDC flagbearer for the 2024 elections, paid tribute to the contributions of the late stalwarts.

He said "Very sad to lose two stalwarts of our great party, Hon. ET Mensah and Dr. Sidney Laryea. Both played key roles in shaping the solid rock our party was built on and anchored today."

Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly known as E.T. Mensah, passed away in South Africa on Monday after a short illness.

He served as the NDC's first National Youth Organizer and also held the position of Sports Minister under former President Jerry Rawlings.

Dr. Sidney Laryea, the party's first National Treasurer, also passed away recently.

Mahama said in his tweet "While ET was our first National Youth Organiser, Dr. Laryea served as the party’s first National Treasurer. They made their mark, and we wish them peaceful rest in the Lord."

He added: "We extend our deepest condolences to both bereaved families.”

The death of these two stalwarts who helped lay the foundations of the NDC has come as a double blow to the party.

Their contributions in shaping the ideals of the party have been recognized by the party in its tribute statements and have directed its flags to fly at half-mast.