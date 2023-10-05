Modern Ghana logo
‘We will show Ernest Addison what hooligans do’ – Minority

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Minority Caucus in Parliament has threatened to show the Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, “what hooligans do” following his response to the OccupyBoG demonstration.

The demonstration, which was held on Tuesday, October 3, was organized by the Minority Caucus, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its supporters to protest the country’s economic crisis. The protesters accused Dr Addison of mismanagement and incompetence and called for his resignation.

In response to the demonstration, Dr Addison dismissed the protesters as “hooligans” and added that neither he nor his deputies would step down.

In an interview with international business website, Central Banking, Dr Addison described the protest by the NDC as “completely unnecessary.”

“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Addison added in reference to the #OccupyBoGProtest.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 5, Mahama Ayariga, Member of Parliament for Bawku Central condemned Addison’s response, accusing him of being arrogant and disrespectful to the Minority and the leadership of the NDC.

In his view, Dr Addison’s disrespectful response is a clear sign of frustration from a governor who is out of his depth and incapable of competently managing the affairs of the Central Bank.

“He says we are hooligans, so we will show him what hooligans do,” Ayariga told host Bernard Avle.

The Bawku Central MP added that the minority group will meet with the leadership of the NDC to decide the next line of action to hold the governor accountable for his “incompetence”.

-Citi Newsroom

