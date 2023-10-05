Theresa Kufuor carried herself with dignity, was trully the mother of the Nation – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, October 4, led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mourn with ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The former First Lady was confirmed dead on Sunday, October 1.

In a statement on Facebook, John Dramani Mahama said he is saddened by the passing of the respected former First Lady.

According to him, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor carried herself with dignity and was truly the mother of the Nation

“We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor. She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation.

“On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family,” John Dramani Mahama said in his post on Facebook.

He further prayed for God to grant the late Theresa Kufuor a peaceful rest.

On his visit to mourn with J. A Kufuor, Mahama was joined by NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, and other leading members of the party.