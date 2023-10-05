Check what Kojo Oppong Nkrumah did, said about the high cost of dialysis

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Government of Ghana has made significant strides in improving access to medical care over the years but there remains a persistent gap in addressing the financial constraints faced by kidney patients.

The high cost of dialysis treatments has placed a heavy burden on individuals and families, often leading to financial distress and limited access to necessary care.

Dialysis is a life-saving medical procedure that is essential for patients suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

However, paying for dialysis imposes immense hardship on patients and their families, with session costs ranging from GHS 300 to GHS 1000.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, recently advocated for the high costs of dialysis treatment to be covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This move will be a significant step towards ensuring that kidney patients receive the care they need without the crippling financial burden.

This advocacy aims to ensure that kidney patients have more affordable access to this critical treatment.

It will also significantly relieve the stress on the thousands of Ghanaian kidney patients who need dialysis to stay alive.

The Minister personally donated an undisclosed amount to help pay for dialysis sessions for a staff of the Information Services Department undergoing treatment.

This personal act of charity highlights his commitment to easing the financial burden faced by kidney patients in Ghana.

The gesture also underscores the pressing need to alleviate financial burdens on kidney patients in Ghana.

By publicly advocating for policy change, Mr Oppong Nkrumah has brought the plight of kidney patients to the forefront.

According to statistics from the Ghana Register of Kidney Patients Associations, over 1,500 new cases of kidney failure are diagnosed in the country every year. With the prohibitive costs of dialysis treatment, many kidney patients are unable to access the life-saving care they urgently require.

As the campaign picks up steam, many are hopeful that the stories and struggles of dialysis patients will help drive the advocacy forward.

With continued effort and commitment from leaders like the Information Minister, Ghana could soon achieve the breakthrough kidney patients desperately need.

The proposed NHIS coverage would significantly enhance their access to quality care and their ability to maintain their health.