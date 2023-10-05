OSP invites former Obuasi East MP over NPP members buying $1m government houses at 'donkomi' $400k allegations

Edward Michael Ennin, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East says the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has invited him over claims that government houses priced at a million dollars are being sold between US$300,000 and US$400,000 to some party members.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Obuasi East has alleged that government houses priced at a million dollars are being sold between US$300,000 and US$400,000 to some party members.

He lamented in a radio interview yesterday that the values that the NPP traditionally stood for had significantly diminished under the current dispensation as the rank and file of the party continued to amass wealth and grab state properties with impunity.

On the specific allegation, Hon. Edward Michael Ennin indicated that he has receipts of some of the transactions and was ready to publish same if need be.

“If they continue daring some of us like this, the party will end up in a ditch,” he cautioned those calling his bluff on the issue he had earlier raised on the show.

But speaking to Sompa News, the MP who is also a close ally of Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen said he would honour the OSP invitation in the next coming weeks.

He told Sompa Mid-day News on 4th October 2023, that he would avail himself of any form of investigation to support the OSP with the information in his possession.

He indicated that the OSP should have done its secret investigations by pretending to buy some of the lands and properties in question for fresh information rather than inviting him for information he received from his quarters some months ago.

He asserted, “Just as I am speaking to you the Office of Special Prosecutor has invited me few hours after making the disclosure in the media. Let me also say that I would not want to make further comments on the scandal until I honour the invitation. I am not scared to help the Office of the Special Prosecutor since I am going to tell them what I know for now but I think they could have done themselves good by instituting an investigation into the issue before inviting me and get their own information.”