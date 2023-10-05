Police on manhunt for lone robber captured on CCTV

In parts of Accra, residents are living in fear as a lone robber continues to wreak havoc in the community.

Known for his brazen daytime thefts, the suspect has managed to evade arrest, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for him.

The police have taken the matter seriously and are determined to bring the robber to justice. CCTV footage showing the suspect in action has been circulating on social media, alerting the public to his criminal activities. Acknowledging the widespread concerns, the police have assured the public that the matter is already under investigation.

Intelligence teams within the police service have been working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Their efforts have been intensified in recent weeks and progress is being made in narrowing down potential leads. Law enforcement agencies are confident that their hard work will ultimately lead to the arrest of the lone robber.

In the meantime, the police have implemented additional security measures in the affected communities. Patrols have been increased, and officers are vigilant to ensure the safety of residents.

The intention is to prevent similar incidents from occurring, instilling a sense of security and reassurance among the community members.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or provide any information that might aid the police in their investigations. Cooperation and support from the public are crucial in ensuring the arrest and successful prosecution of the lone robber.

The police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in Accra and protecting the lives and properties of its residents.

Assurances have been given that the law will be enforced to its fullest extent to bring an end to the reign of terror inflicted by this lone robber.

As the manhunt continues, the police are confident that their unwavering determination, combined with the support of the community, will lead to the swift resolution of this alarming situation. The authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their belongings.

