Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise

Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise
Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, October 4 led a delegation from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to visit former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family to extend their condolences over the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

Mr Mahama, accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Lordina, said the deceased was affectionately known as ‘Mother of the Nation’ during her tenure as First Lady due to her dignified personality.

The delegation included the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chair of the NDC Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, members of the NDC Council of Elders, and the party’s Political Committee.

Mr. Mahama signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of the NDC.

He wrote: “We are all saddened by the passing of our respected mother, former First Lady Madam Theresa Kufuor.

“She carried herself with dignity and was truly acknowledged by the people of Ghana as the mother of the Nation.

“On this sad occasion, our hearts go out to the widower, President Agyekum Kufuor, and the entire family. May God grant her peaceful repose.”

Funeral arrangements are underway and will be announced in due course, the family has said.

Meanwhile, flags continue to fly at half-mast as per the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The instruction took effect from Monday, October 2 and scheduled to end on Sunday, October 8.

-3news.com

