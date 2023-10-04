If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise $3b IMF cash in 3 days – Prof. Gyampo

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo has argued that the demands of demonstrators in the #OccupyBoG protest are more important than the meeting Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison had with officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minority in Parliament led the #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday, October 3, with participation from leadership and followers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as some other political parties and Civil Society Organisations.

Due to the failure of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison to avail himself to receive the Minority’s petition, the group said it would stage another demonstration at a later date yet ti be announced.

It is understood that the BoG Governor was in a meeting with officials of the IMF.

Sharing his view in a post on Facebook, Prof. Ransford Gyampo told the Central Bank Governor that the demands of demonstrators are more relevant than his meeting with the IMF over what he describes as a common $3 billion.

According to the Political Science lecturer, the money can be raised in Ghana if Governor Dr. Ernest Addison stops printing money and the country minimises corruption for just three days.

The Minority’s #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday demanded Governor Dr. Ernest Addison to resign.

The group accuses the Governor of the Central Bank of gross mismanagement and unlawful printing of money for government without parliamentary approval.