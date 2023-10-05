Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

#OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub

Headlines OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mocked the Minority in Parliament over their recent #OccupyBoG protest which is demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, October 4, Stephen Atubiga slams the Minority lawmakers for what he describes as a "total failure" of the demonstration staged on Tuesday.

"How can the whole Dead Goat syndrome NDC, turn into a keep fit club, press conference, or pressure group? Leading a demonstration to the Bank of Ghana, only to be welcomed by a gatemen and watchmen of the Bank of Ghana,” he wrote.

"You hold your grounds to meet the right person, But they are ineffective and weaknesses have resulted in meeting the Gatemen and watchmen in suits at the BOG," Atubiga added in the post.

The former NDC member said the cleaners and cooks of the central bank would be waiting for them next time.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition #OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security t...

1 hour ago

Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub #OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks ...

2 hours ago

Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association ...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; Im sorry – Madina MP #OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; I’m s...

2 hours ago

Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling OccupyBoG protesters hooligans Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling #OccupyBoG protesters hool...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enough' —Nana Akomea to Minority #OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enou...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution; it's needless' —Kwesi Pratt #OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution...

3 hours ago

'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude' —Kwesi Pratt 'fires' Police 'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our petition, we will not relent — Sam George #OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our p...

Just in....
body-container-line