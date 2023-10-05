OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub

A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mocked the Minority in Parliament over their recent #OccupyBoG protest which is demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, October 4, Stephen Atubiga slams the Minority lawmakers for what he describes as a "total failure" of the demonstration staged on Tuesday.

"How can the whole Dead Goat syndrome NDC, turn into a keep fit club, press conference, or pressure group? Leading a demonstration to the Bank of Ghana, only to be welcomed by a gatemen and watchmen of the Bank of Ghana,” he wrote.

"You hold your grounds to meet the right person, But they are ineffective and weaknesses have resulted in meeting the Gatemen and watchmen in suits at the BOG," Atubiga added in the post.

The former NDC member said the cleaners and cooks of the central bank would be waiting for them next time.