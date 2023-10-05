Mpohor District: EC ends violent free limited voter registration exercise; 2,057 registered

05.10.2023 LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is the official body responsible for all public elections and referenda. Its independence is guaranteed by the 1992 constitution.

The commission expresses the will of the people by conducting free, fair, and honest elections. It also provides better voter assistance and faster poll processes to millions of Ghanaian citizens.

As the 2023 district level elections draw nearer, the commission opened its doors to Ghanaians for the compilation, revision, and expansion of the voters register, dubbed “Limited Registration Exercise”, in all the two hundred and seventy five ( 275) offices across the country which started on 12/09/2023 to 02/10/2023.

The Mpohor district office of the commission during the period registered a total of two thousand and fifty-seven (2,057) voters.

Out of that number, one thousand seven hundred and twenty-five (1,725) were between age 18-20. Three hundred and thirty-two (332) voters whose ages range from 21-60 were registered.

During the registration exercise, the commission recorded six (6) challenge cases. One thousand one hundred and twenty-nine (1,129) people were guaranteed because they neither had Ghana cards nor passports, while nine hundred and twenty-eight people registered with their Ghana cards.

Ms. Mercy Hammond, the district electoral officer was ecstatic about how successful the exercise had been. She expressed her gratitude to the district chief executive for providing the needed security to calm truancy at the center.

She is optimistic that the upcoming district level elections will be free, fair, and violent free to represent the true will of the citizens.