Gomoa Central constituents bare teeth at their MP for failing to fix deplorable roads

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah || Contributor
Some residents in the Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region have expressed their disappointment in their Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah for failing to fix deplorable roads in the area.

According to them, though they have heard series of assurances from their MP that the Government was ready to fix the roads, there is no hope in sight as the situation continues to make their lives miserable.

The Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI recently described roads in Gomoa as an eyesore as compared with other parts of the country.

He expressed concern that Gomoa has been neglected in such a sorrowful manner. "As if Gomoa is not part of Ghana," Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI lamented.

He therefore called on the government to expedite action on all roads in Gomoa especially Gomoa Dawurampong to Gomoa Afransi, Gomoa Lome to Nduem, Awombrew to Nsuem, Ayensuadze to Abaasa and Gomoa Darhom to Achiase.

Similar sentiment was shared by the Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II in his address to his people at the launch of the 2024 Annual Akwambo festival at Brofoyedur last Sunday. He stated that if Government failed to fix deplorable roads in the vicinity, they would have no option but to vote for more serious government who would make life more meaningful for his people.

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II who is also the Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area noted that every chief seeks nothing more than human and infrastructure development for his people.

He stated that though Nananom were playing their role in various communities, it behoves on government to fulfill its obligation to the people in terms of physical amenities.

"Nananom are agents for human and physical development so I won't sit aloof as someone who is sleeping on his job, we will shake them to meet the demands of the people.

"Am tempted to say that the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta is deceiving those of us in this part of the country. Why am I saying that? He was here some few months ago and promised that all roads in Gomoa especially Gomoa Brofoyedur to Gomoa Jukwa were going to be asphalted within some few weeks but till now, nothing has been done. The two-minute drive from Brofoyedur to Jukwa now takes over 30 minutes, that's when you are using a good car.

"Let me caution again that if nothing is done to enhance smooth transportation on our road we will advise ourselves. If they are waiting for few days before elections to fix deplorable roads, then they better forget about our votes. I will personally lead a crusade to vote against the NPP Government if it fails to adhere to our concern," Nana Abonyi Kwaata II noted.

He called on citizens of Gomoa Brofoyedur both home and abroad to contribute their quota towards early completion of the Community Center which would also serve as an event center for the community.

"We will use funds raised at next year's Akwambo Festival to tackle other self-help projects we are undertaking. Our public toilet and Market center should be completed on time," he stated.

Mr. Kwame Obeng Asare popularly known as 'Kwame 'A' Plus who chaired the launching called for all hands on deck to raise the image of Gomoaman.

He urged the three Members of Parliament and DCEs in Gomoa to be up and doing. He added that Gomoaman also deserves better as its neighbouring areas like Effutu and Agona whose roads have become envious in the Central Region due to proactive leadership.

