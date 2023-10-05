US-based Ghanaian donate computers to Jimiso Methodist Primary

A Ghanaian businessman based in the United States of America Isaac Kwabena Newlove has donated computers to the Jimiso Methodist primary/KG in the Obuasi East District.

They are 12 computers and accessories, 2 printers, speakers and 3 projectors worth millions of cedis

The donation was intended to boost the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the school.

According to Mr. Newlove his attention was drawn to the plight of most Ghanaian public schools having difficulties in accessing ICT materials after watching a documentary on YouTube. He said he was always willing to assist in improving education in his native Jimiso.

He said currently, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, though a relatively young sector in Ghana, has become a burgeoning sector which is expanding the nation's economy.

He called on the school authorities to make the teaching of ICT a major priority in the school by taking advantage of the computers he has donated.

The Obuasi East District Education Director, Kwabena Owusu Nketia lauded Isaac Kwabena Newlove for the donation stressing that they will go a long way to support the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

He said though the District Assembly, the Member of Parliament and AngloGold Ashanti have been actively supporting education in the district, it was important for other stakeholders including individuals and groups to also come onboard to assist in improving the standard of education in the district.

On the state of education in the district, the Education Director revealed that the Directorate's program to improve the reading abilities of school children at the basic level which was introduced last year has started bearing fruits.

He said, " hither to 52% and 64% of pupils at the basic could read in English and Twi respectively but now, due to our 100-day reading program, 95% of children could read English materials while 86% of them can read in Twi".

Ruth Ofori, the Headmistress of Jimiso Methodist Primary/KG also thanked the donor for his gesture. He said the computers have come as a huge relief to both teachers and pupils since the school has been grappling with the inadequate computers to aid the teaching of ICT.

She appealed to government to put up a library in the school to enhance the reading abilities of the pupils.

