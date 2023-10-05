Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns

The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has issued a statement urging the public to live healthy lifestyles and avoid abusing painkillers and herbs in order to protect their kidneys.

This comes after recent reports that the cost of dialysis for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients has more than doubled from GH¢380 to GH¢765.14 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the statement, GKA President Prof. Sampson Antwi said “The Association entreats the general public to live healthy to protect their kidneys by adhering to treatment of risk factors like Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus and avoiding the abuse of pain killers and herbs.”

He added that early reporting to hospitals for kidney disease patients can slow the progression of the disease.

The 100%+ increase in dialysis costs “caused a lot of panic” among ESRD patients according to reports.

While the GKA said it is engaging stakeholders to improve dialysis accessibility and affordability, it stressed preventive measures are crucial.

The GKA statement comes at a critical time when kidney disorders are on the rise in Ghana.