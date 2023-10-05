Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns

Health Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA) has issued a statement urging the public to live healthy lifestyles and avoid abusing painkillers and herbs in order to protect their kidneys.

This comes after recent reports that the cost of dialysis for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients has more than doubled from GH¢380 to GH¢765.14 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In the statement, GKA President Prof. Sampson Antwi said “The Association entreats the general public to live healthy to protect their kidneys by adhering to treatment of risk factors like Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus and avoiding the abuse of pain killers and herbs.”

He added that early reporting to hospitals for kidney disease patients can slow the progression of the disease.

The 100%+ increase in dialysis costs “caused a lot of panic” among ESRD patients according to reports.

While the GKA said it is engaging stakeholders to improve dialysis accessibility and affordability, it stressed preventive measures are crucial.

The GKA statement comes at a critical time when kidney disorders are on the rise in Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security to receive petition #OccupyBOG Demo: Former Governor slams Addison for delegating head of security t...

1 hour ago

Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise Mahama leads NDC to mourn with Kufuor over wife's demise

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks Minority over Dr Addison snub #OccupyBoGDemo: Next time you will meet cleaners, cooks – Stephen Atubiga mocks ...

2 hours ago

Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association warns Abusing painkillers, herbs can cause kidney disorder — Ghana Kidney Association ...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; Im sorry – Madina MP #OccupyBoGProtest: I used vulgar words due to pain, anger, disappointment; I’m s...

2 hours ago

Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling OccupyBoG protesters hooligans Ofosu Kwakye descends on Governor Addison for calling #OccupyBoG protesters hool...

2 hours ago

OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enough' —Nana Akomea to Minority #OccupyBoG protest: 'Summon BoG governor to parliament; demo not sufficient enou...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution; it's needless' —Kwesi Pratt #OccupyBoGDemo: 'The Public Order Act is flagrant violation of 1992 constitution...

3 hours ago

'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude' —Kwesi Pratt 'fires' Police 'Abolish ex parte application to put injunction on protests; it's a bad attitude...

3 hours ago

OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our petition, we will not relent — Sam George #OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our p...

Just in....
body-container-line