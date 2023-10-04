C/R: Married woman mocked over infidelity commits suicide at Assin Dompim

Philipa Obeng, a married woman in Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region has taken her life to escape unbearable trolling from residents.

The mother of one as gathered from reports has been subjected to unending mockery from residents after she confessed to going behind her husband to engage in extramarital activities.

She is said to have mixed orange juice with weedicide and drank it.

This was after she had an altercation with her husband who was hurt by the confession of infidelity.

Reports indicate that she was rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu when the orange juice missed with the weedicide started causing her severe pain.

She reportedly refused to tell doctors what she had drunk on time leading to her losing her life.

According to Isaac Ofori who is a unit committee member of Assin Dompin, Philipa Obeng would have been saved if she had confessed to the doctors the substance she drank.

An autopsy report later confirmed the weedicide found in her system.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for preservation.