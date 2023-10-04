Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

C/R: Married woman mocked over infidelity commits suicide at Assin Dompim

Social News CR: Married woman mocked over infidelity commits suicide at Assin Dompim
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Philipa Obeng, a married woman in Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region has taken her life to escape unbearable trolling from residents.

The mother of one as gathered from reports has been subjected to unending mockery from residents after she confessed to going behind her husband to engage in extramarital activities.

She is said to have mixed orange juice with weedicide and drank it.

This was after she had an altercation with her husband who was hurt by the confession of infidelity.

Reports indicate that she was rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu when the orange juice missed with the weedicide started causing her severe pain.

She reportedly refused to tell doctors what she had drunk on time leading to her losing her life.

According to Isaac Ofori who is a unit committee member of Assin Dompin, Philipa Obeng would have been saved if she had confessed to the doctors the substance she drank.

An autopsy report later confirmed the weedicide found in her system.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for preservation.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise 3b IMF cash in 3 days – Prof. Gyampo If Dr. Addison stops printing money and corruption is suspended Ghana will raise...

2 hours ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana BoG, Dr Ernest Addison I won’t resign; NDC demo completely unnecessary – BoG Governor

2 hours ago

Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies Former Majority leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies

2 hours ago

We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapongs team calls his bluff We dare Wontumi to arrest our candidate, we're ready for him — Ken Agyapong’s te...

2 hours ago

NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong NPP money looting video edited to cause disaffection for me – Ken Agyapong

2 hours ago

Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa Sunyani residents eulogize late Mama Theresa

2 hours ago

Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Nigers deposed President – Akufo-Addo Commonwealth, ECOWAS should liaise for immediate release of Niger’s deposed Pres...

4 hours ago

VR: NADMO neglected us during the floods – Assemblyman for Ahorkpoe V/R: NADMO neglected us during the floods – Assemblyman for Ahorkpoe

4 hours ago

Your sins are unpardonable – Minority tells BoG governor, two deputies Your sins are unpardonable – Minority tells BoG governor, two deputies

4 hours ago

TOR: Board of Directors are incompetent - GTPCWU-TUC TOR: Board of Directors are incompetent - GTPCWU-TUC

Just in....
body-container-line