V/R: NADMO neglected us during the floods – Assemblyman for Ahorkpoe

Assemblyman for the Ahorkpoe Electoral area in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, Robert Gilbert Kwaku Nuwoku, has criticised the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for what he perceives as neglect toward his Electoral Area and other flood-affected areas, including Agbozume and its surroundings.

According to Mr Nuwoku, NADMO has failed to provide any support or relief items to the affected communities since the onset of flooding in the region at the beginning of the year 2023.

He expressed his disappointment in NADMO's lack of response to the dire situation.

In an interview with ClassFM’s Volta Regional Correspondent, Kingsley Attitsogbui, on Tuesday, 3 October 2023, the assemblyman revealed the extent of NADMO's inaction, stating: “NADMO has not done anything at all in my area. What happened was that when the flood started, we called them.

“We called for their attention and they sent one of their workers. We moved with him from house to house, and by then, people were leaving their houses for safer grounds. Everything was documented and reported to the NADMO Office, but nothing has been done up to this point.”

Highlighting the suffering experienced by residents in the affected areas, the assembly man emphasised that their primary sources of livelihood, such as farming, Kente weaving, and trading, have been severely impacted by the flooding.

The Ketu South and Keta municipalities have witnessed recurrent floods in recent times, with Agbozume and its environs being particularly hard-hit during the current rainy season.

Many houses in the area have been submerged in water, and in June of this year, schools were forced to close temporarily due to the flooding.

As the new academic year for Basic schools commenced on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, areas cut off by the flood, where schools are located, continue to face challenges, indicating the urgent need for a comprehensive solution to address the ongoing flooding crisis.

Some of the most severely affected areas include Ahonkpe Electoral Area, Kpedzakope Electoral Area, Dzaglame Electoral Area, Logove Electoral Area, Sukladzi Kumevikope, Axadzikope, and Governorkope, among others.

