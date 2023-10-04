TOR: Board of Directors are incompetent - GTPCWU-TUC

General Transport Petroleum Chemical Workers Union of TUC (GTPCWU-TUC) of the Tema Oil Refinery(TOR) has said its current Board of directors commissioned to secure a credible strategic partner for the company some 18 months ago have demonstrated the “highest level of incompetence.”

According to the GTPCWU-TUC the continuous stay of the Board in office is a “disgrace to the integrity of the appointing authority and a drain to the public purse.”

In a statement, the GTPCWU-TUC said: “For their 18 months in office, these individuals have tolerated and wasted our time over an Entity whose incorporated name started with Decimal Capital/VITOL, then changed to Baybridge Asset Management Limited, later to Torentco Asset Management Limited and now Tema Energy and Processing Limited.”

It noted that: “All the changes or evolutions of names are shredded under the pretence of “a new SPV”, to cover one scandal or the other,” hence as responsible citizens and key internal stakeholders of the refinery who share in the President’s charge for citizenship and not spectators, it wants to bring to the fore, the latest development with the Torentco Asset Management Limited.

The Union further noted: “Due to the damming findings of the due diligence report, the surrogate of Torentco wearing the clothing of TOR BOD has allowed or tolerated a new SPV by name Tema Energy and Processing Limited with shares allocation of 40 per cent to CAD Investment Holdings, 40 per cent to Torentco and 20 per cent to TOR Workers Charity Trust.”

It continued that: “If an individual wants to give shares to a company, the base line is to float your shares at the Ghana Stock Exchange for individuals and companies to take advantage of. But it is not for a company seeking a new contract to give shares to workers.

“This new phenomenon of giving shares to workers is nothing to write home about, especially when the shares is dependent on the profit the company makes before an individual can benefit.”

According to the union, “this mischievous attempt by these actors who also double as Board of Directors not only smacks a conflict of interest and inducement of workers but also an attempt to secretly reward some compromised workers front,” indicating that on the blind side of “99 per cent of TOR workers and executive management, some few executives of TOR’s local UNICOF executives, Abu Abass, Bright Adongo and their cohorts, Albert Amoako Adjei, Scott Tsevia and Emmanuel Abankwah have secured an agreement with Torentco to incorporate an entity by guarantee in other benefits from a 20 per cent shares in the new SPV (Tema Energy and Processing Limited) without recourse to workers and management.”

The union therefore called on President Akufo-Addo to “restore maturity in corporate governance at TOR’s BOD level for integrity-driven decisions.”

-classfmonline.com