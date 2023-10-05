Ghana Kidney Association to engage stakeholders over dialysis cost hikes

The Ghana Kidney Association (GKA), a professional body dedicated to promoting kidney health, has expressed concern over the recent exorbitant increase in the cost of dialysis treatment.

In a press release issued on October 3, the association acknowledged the issues surrounding dialysis and announced its commitment to engaging stakeholders to ensure accessible and affordable dialysis for the general population.

The association said it has taken note of the reports regarding the significant increase in the cost of dialysis, which has caused distress among patients suffering from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

In the press release, the GKA stated, "The Association is taking steps to engage the stakeholders to make dialysis accessible and affordable to the general population. The outcome of such engagement would be made known to the public."

The patients, facing a more than 100 percent increment from GH¢380 to GH¢765.14 per session in Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed panic over the sudden financial burden.

The association stressed it is committed to addressing the issue and will inform the public about the outcomes of these engagements.

The GKA also emphasized the importance of maintaining kidney health through preventive measures.

It urged the general public to prioritize their kidney health by adhering to treatments for risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

It further highlighted the significance of avoiding the abuse of painkillers and herbal remedies, which can contribute to kidney damage, emphasizing the importance of early reporting to hospitals for patients diagnosed with kidney disease, as early intervention can help slow down disease progression.

The GKA, led by President Prof. Sampson Antwi, plays a vital role in educating the public on the prevention and treatment of kidney disorders in Ghana.