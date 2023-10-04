Modern Ghana logo
C/R: Level 300 UEW student studying ICT found dead at her hostel

Students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) have been shocked after hearing of the passing of a Level 300 student.

The deceased has been identified as Rita Anane.
She was found dead in her room at a hostel on the south campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

Checks made indicate that Rita Anane was studying Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) in school.

Information gathered indicates that she hails from Buni in the Jaman North District of the Bono region.

Her lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday morning after some friends went to visit her at her hostel.

A report was subsequently made to school authorities before she was rushed to a health facility where she was confirmed dead.

Her body has since been deposited at Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, a report has been made to the Winneba Police for an investigation into the death of the UEW Level 300 student.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
