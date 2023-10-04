Modern Ghana logo
Translate principles in Commonwealth Charter into actions — President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called upon the Commonwealth to translate the principles outlined in the Commonwealth Charter into actions that promote the interests of its citizens.

The President made this appeal during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held at the Accra International Conference Center earlier today.

During his speech, President Akufo-Addo discussed various issues of importance, including the necessity for parliaments within the Commonwealth community to enact robust legislation to combat global terrorism.

He also emphasised the importance of investing in renewable energy infrastructure and strengthening environmental regulations to safeguard natural resources.

The President assured the conference attendees that Ghana is committed to building a peaceful and democratic nation, guided by the principles enshrined in the country's Constitution.

Furthermore, the President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Speaker of Ghana, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, also addressed the conference.

He highlighted the pressing need to address the declining trust in democracies worldwide and stressed the importance of finding amicable solutions to this issue

-Classfmonline

