Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has strongly criticized the Public Order Act, particularly the provision that requires organizers of demonstrations to notify the police at least five days in advance.

He argued that this requirement is a "flagrant violation of the law" and is in direct conflict with the constitutional right to demonstrations.

The Public Order Act of 1994 (Act 491) states that "any person who desires to hold any special event within the meaning of this Act in any public place shall notify the police of his intention not less than five days before the date of the special event."

However, Kwesi Pratt believes that this provision is inconsistent with the constitutional rights granted to citizens.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt emphasized that individuals or groups wishing to engage in peaceful protests are guaranteed by the constitution without seeking permission from the police in advance.

He argued that some situations in the country may require spontaneous protests, and the five-day notice requirement hinders citizens from exercising their democratic rights effectively.

He said, "Some things can happen in the country that by the 5 days, the tempo would have diminished.

“People have the right to demonstrate instantly also. So, that "5 days" rule, in terms of implementation, I think has disturbed the original provisions of the 1992 constitution".

Kwesi Pratt further said, "Those who make peaceful protests impossible make violent ones necessary," underscoring the importance of allowing citizens to express their grievances freely.

His comments follow the #OccupyBoG demonstration organized by the Minority in Parliament to demand the resignation of Governor Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The Minority has accused the Bank of Ghana's leadership of financial wrongdoing and mismanagement.