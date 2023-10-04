04.10.2023 LISTEN

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has strongly criticized the practice of the Ghana Police Service seeking injunctions through ex parte applications to prevent demonstrators from exercising their constitutional right to protest.

Kwesi Pratt's comment follows the #OccupyBoG protest organized by the Minority in Parliament to demand the removal of its Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies, whom they accused of mismanaging the central bank.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt expressed his disapproval of the police's approach to handling protests.

He noted that it has become a pattern where the police wait until a few days to a planned protest run to court to secure an injunction to stop the demonstration.

"That attitude is bad; we shouldn't encourage it. It is not a good thing," he expressed.

He called for the immediate abolition of this approach by the police, emphasizing the importance of upholding citizens' rights to protest.

He urged the police to respect the fundamental rights of individuals and groups who wish to voice out their grievances through peaceful protests.

The #OccupyBoG protesters have vowed to continue their demonstration until their demand for the removal of the Bank of Ghana Governor and his deputies is met.