04.10.2023 Social News

#OccupyBoGProtest: Dr. Addison is coward for sending a watchman to collect our petition, we will not relent — Sam George

04.10.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George has criticized the Bank of Ghana governor Dr. Ernest Addison for not personally receiving the petition.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram said dR. Addison's behavior demonstrates a lack of respect for the good people of Ghana.

He asserts that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will do all it can to make sure their demands are being met.

Sam George asserts that the minority would use all legal means at their disposal to ensure that the governor answers to the good people of Ghana.

Sam George accused the Governor of the Bank of Ghana of aiding the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in mismanaging the country's finances.

Speaking in a media interview on Wednesday, October 4, he insisted that the NDC MPs will not relent on their demands until the Governor resigns.

“We were told stories that he wasn’t well and later told that he would come and receive our petition and we stood there for an hour and more and still failed to show up and sent a watchman to come and meet us.

“I’ve always maintained that man (Dr. Ernest Addison) is a coward and we will protest till he comes out to receive our petition,” Sam George stated.

Dr. Addison on Tuesday failed to show up to receive the petition from the NDC MPs.

The leadership of the OccupyBoG protest met the Head of Security at the BoG, Wing Commander Kwame Asare Boateng who told the protesters that Dr. Addison was in a meeting with a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and was therefore unavailable to receive the petition.

